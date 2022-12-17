COD football’s season one of the best years in recent memory

In case you missed it, COD football had one hell of a season this year. The Roadrunners, despite facing plenty of adversity, finished with an 8-2 regular season record, 4-1 in American Mountain League play. This is their best record since 2016, when the Roadrunners finished 6-5, going 3-1 in conference play.

Their record qualified the team for a post-season bowl game bid, playing in the 2022 SBCC bowl against Santa Barbara, where they lost 44-23. This was the squad’s first bowl game since, you guessed it, 2016, just showing you how special this season was. My favorite and one of the many impressive stats for this team is that they never lost more than one game in a row. For many teams, being on a roll and having your momentum stopped can be an actual season killer, but the Roadrunners always bounced back after a loss.

After winning their first two games of the season, the Roadrunners lost to the future American Division champions, Citrus Community College, 25-14. This loss only invigorated them as they won their next four games before stumbling into Mt. San Jacinto. Mt. San Jacinto was their conference championship game, and they got whooped 64-14. Ouch. That game would have been crushing for other teams’ seasons, but again, not the Roadrunners. They handily won the final two games of the season and qualified for a bowl game. Impressive stuff.