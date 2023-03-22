NFL Scouting Combine highlights young rising football stars

The NFL Scouting combined is held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. occurred from Feb. 28, 2023, to March. 6, 2023, as a way to bring young college athletes a look into making it to the National Football League (NFL).

During the combine, there are many different skills competitions and strength showcases that each athlete will take part in to show off their skills in front of all 32 football organizations. There were a total of 319 college athletes from 100 different football programs being displayed at the showcases this year. The NFL combine is made up of physical and skills competitions, some of those being the 40-yard dash, bench press at 225 lbs, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, 60-yard shuttle, etc. As for skills testing these are specific for the players to show off their ability to play their position at the highest level.

There were many well-named athletes at the combine some of those names include:

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas

Devon Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M

Darnell Washington, Tight End, Georgia

Brian Branch, Saftey, Alabama

There were many standout performances at this year’s combine, with those athletes making a name for themselves. Anthony Richardson is a QB from Florida he is 6’4 244 lbs. Richardson had a time of 4.43 40-yard dash along with a 40.5-inch verticle and 10-foot 9-inch broad jump. With his impressive physical showing, he also showed off his cannon of an arm during the skill competition.

Along with Anthony Richardson’s performance was another young star having an outstanding combine Darnell Washington.

Washington is TE from Georgia. He is 6’7 weighing in at 264 lbs. For a big guy, he can move to come in with a time of 4.65 40-yard dashes with a 31-inch vert and a 10’2 broad jump. Not only was this impressive for a TE Washington would also come in with the fastest shuttle time of any TE at the combine this year with a time of 4.08-sec. Washington had a combine to remember with the times and measurements he put up, along with what could arguably be the best catch of the combine with his spectacular one-handed grab in the red zone drill.

Another impressive performance came from DE/DT Adetomiwa Adebawore from Northwestern.

Adebawore comes in at 6’2 282 lbs. Adebawore set the bar high for other participants in the future combined is his 40-yard dash time. His official time was 4.49 the fastest time ever by a player that weighs over 270 pounds. He comes with a 37.5-inch vert and 10’5 broad jump, and 27 reps on the bench. Adebawore would have a combine to remember, a combine that could put him in the NFL.

Not all athletes combine dreams to come true or go to plan. Andrew Vorhees is an offensive lineman from the University of Southern California. Vorhees’s dreams of making it to the NFL combine came true. What all athletes fear is injury and for Vorhees, that is exactly what happened. Vorhees would suffer a torn ACL during the offensive lineman drills. Not only is hard to think that Vorhees will possibly miss his rookie year he did put up an outstanding number on the bench with a total of 38 reps on the bench press while using one leg. As for the future of Vorhees that is still in the air, but he does nothing more than show passion for the game and wants to prove himself as someone that is willing to put the time and the work in.