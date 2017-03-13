Campus calendar

BY ALEJANDRO MEZA-AGUILAR

STAFF WRITER

March 14: Workshop for effective job search strategies 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Administration Building Room 5

March 15: Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the HILB

March 14 to June 15: PaCe courses will be offered to assist physicians. Classes are 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Westfield Mall. Contact 760-776-7420 or email codpace@collegeofthedesert.edu for more information. You can register now at http://codpace.asapconnected.com to register

March 15: 2 p.m. at the Pollock Theatre Neil Berg will present a lecture and performance with a Q&A

March 15: 8 p.m. Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway will play at the McCallum Theatre. Order tickets online at http://codfoundation.org/steppingout17 and visit http://www.neilberg.com for more information

March 16: Loung Ung will give a speech about her book “From Surviving to Thriving” from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Room

March 18: the FOTL Mini Book Sale will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Information Booth in the COD street fair

March 31: Jazz at the Pollock featuring COD music faculty, students and alumni. Suggested donation for students $5 and for the public $10