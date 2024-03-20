Journalist Miyoshi Price shares her story during Black History Month

Photo courtesy: Miyoshi Price

The Office of Student Life held its first CODTalk of the Spring Semester in February to celebrate Black History Month.

On Feb.20, KESQ News Channel 3 Reporter Miyoshi Price visited the Cravens Student Services Center at the Palm Desert campus to talk about her journey in multimedia journalism. Price started her presentation saying her parents always told her, “Black is beautiful in any space, my mother and father took the time to educate me that I’m beautiful in my skin.”

Price shared stories about growing up in Los Angeles, attending the University of California, Santa Barbara, and working for the National Football League (NFL), which has led to her career as a reporter and on-camera host. “From an early age, my mom put me in everything, such as coding club, sports, opera camp, etc.”

Price recalled when she first experienced discrimination as a young girl. She was in opera camp, eating lunch during break time with friends. A parent told her daughter to get up, and the next day, she noticed a behavior change in the kids, who wouldn’t talk to her anymore. The parent didn’t want her daughter hanging out with her because of her skin color.

“I was infuriated because they didn’t want me there. My mother told me that I had to turn into a dog to go out there and shine so bright because you are qualified and supposed to be there; you’re gonna add value to that space,” said Price. Hearing her mom speak about the incident inspired Price to rise to the challenges along her journey.

Price served as student body president in high school and graduated from Crenshaw High School with a 3.8 GPA. She studied at UCSB and earned a bachelor of arts degree in film and media studies. Studying at UCSB gave her media opportunities such as learning how to direct, write stories and understand the history of cinematography & production. Those media skills landed her at the NFL Network as a media asset manager in the Graphics Department. “I had the opportunity to work with one of the biggest brands in the world and rub shoulders with some G.O.A.T [Greatest of all Time]. This period in my life was to learn and absorb period in life.”

Within Price’s time at the NFL Network, she later joined the LA Clippers as a Host Troop Entertainer, where she connected with thousands of people at every home game. She loved her time there, but she always wanted to be a television journalist to tell stories worldwide. Price decided to take a journalism course and found her calling; she took a leap of faith into the journalism career and was hired as a multimedia journalist at KESQ News Channel 3.

Price’s presentation moved the audience. Student Ukari LaGrone found it incredibly inspiring how she related to the hardships she faced in school. Through those hard times in school, Ukari hopes to inspire the younger generation to promote equality and work hard to achieve their goals in life.

Price shared a quote to end her CODTalk, “We continue to teach young people that you can be successful in any space no matter race.”

Photo courtesy of Miyoshi Price. Price at NFL's Total Access.






