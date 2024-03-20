The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu
  • College of the Desert
    14
    Test Opponent
    7
    Nov 13 / Football
  • College of the Desert
    2
    Test Opponent
    1
    Nov 12 / Volleyball

Journalist Miyoshi Price shares her story during Black History Month

Aramis Rivera, Staff Reporter
March 20, 2024
Photo+courtesy%3A+Miyoshi+Price
Photo courtesy: Miyoshi Price

The Office of Student Life held its first CODTalk of the Spring Semester in February to celebrate Black History Month.

On Feb.20, KESQ News Channel 3 Reporter Miyoshi Price visited the Cravens Student Services Center at the Palm Desert campus to talk about her journey in multimedia journalism. Price started her presentation saying her parents always told her, “Black is beautiful in any space, my mother and father took the time to educate me that I’m beautiful in my skin.”

Price shared stories about growing up in Los Angeles, attending the University of California, Santa Barbara, and working for the National Football League (NFL), which has led to her career as a reporter and on-camera host. “From an early age, my mom put me in everything, such as coding club, sports, opera camp, etc.”

Price recalled when she first experienced discrimination as a young girl. She was in opera camp, eating lunch during break time with friends. A parent told her daughter to get up, and the next day, she noticed a behavior change in the kids, who wouldn’t talk to her anymore. The parent didn’t want her daughter hanging out with her because of her skin color.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was infuriated because they didn’t want me there. My mother told me that I had to turn into a dog to go out there and shine so bright because you are qualified and supposed to be there; you’re gonna add value to that space,” said Price. Hearing her mom speak about the incident inspired Price to rise to the challenges along her journey.

Price served as student body president in high school and graduated from Crenshaw High School with a 3.8 GPA. She studied at UCSB and earned a bachelor of arts degree in film and media studies. Studying at UCSB gave her media opportunities such as learning how to direct, write stories and understand the history of cinematography & production. Those media skills landed her at the NFL Network as a media asset manager in the Graphics Department. “I had the opportunity to work with one of the biggest brands in the world and rub shoulders with some G.O.A.T [Greatest of all Time]. This period in my life was to learn and absorb period in life.”

Within Price’s time at the NFL Network, she later joined the LA Clippers as a Host Troop Entertainer, where she connected with thousands of people at every home game. She loved her time there, but she always wanted to be a television journalist to tell stories worldwide. Price decided to take a journalism course and found her calling; she took a leap of faith into the journalism career and was hired as a multimedia journalist at KESQ News Channel 3.

Price’s presentation moved the audience. Student Ukari LaGrone found it incredibly inspiring how she related to the hardships she faced in school. Through those hard times in school, Ukari hopes to inspire the younger generation to promote equality and work hard to achieve their goals in life.

Price shared a quote to end her CODTalk, “We continue to teach young people that you can be successful in any space no matter race.”

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Myoshi Price and Ukari LaGrone at COD Talk on Feb.20.

 

DS1_5397%2B3
Gallery4 Photos
Photo courtesy of Miyoshi Price. Price at NFL's Total Access.

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Photo of College of the Desert Career Fair in the Cravens Students Services.
Students connect with potential employers at Career Fair
Photo Courtesy of the Office of the President. Laura Hope hosts her listening sessions.
President Laura Hope reflects on her current time at COD
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Julie Gamez. SAGA Club (Sexuality and Gender Alliance)
Students rush to Spring 2024 Club Rush
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral /Jet Bautista. College of the Desert students Maria Arcos and Pablo Guzman preparing to hand out food.
FIND and COD partner to distribute food to students in need
Eisenhower Health maintains a magnet recognized nursing program.
Students benefit from $5 Rental Program
Students benefit from $5 Rental Program
More in Showcase
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie Lights Out
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie 'Lights Out'
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Art ctudents Roberto Flores and Alma Pineda reflect on their time at OTAS.
Old Town Artisan Studios makes art more accessible
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Yum Food Fest Banner
Coachella Valley's largest food festival and market hosts annual event
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez. Work by Carlos Ramirez.
Los Angeles artist show off their roots at RAIZ II art exhibit
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez.
Students showcase school spirit at Club Rush
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Collection by Omar Columbus.
'Out of the Fire' art exhibition: A multi-medium look into the lives of combat veterans
More in Student Life
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Outside the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center.
COD honors and supports student veterans
Photo Courtesy of COD Athletics. COD baseball dresses up in costumes for a team yoga.
Baseball team participates in Halloween costume yoga
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Danny Torres and Myalina Benavidas listen to Carmen Diaz introduce the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
First CODtalk held in honor of Suicide Prevention Month
The new Motion Picture Club creates their first short film
The new Motion Picture Club creates their first short film
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Outside of the Black Student Success Centers new location.
Black Student Success Center relocates to a more personal space
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Instructor Lisa Davenport assisting students during class.
COD's English as a Second Language program is helping students better connect with the community
About the Contributor
Aramis Rivera, Staff Reporter

My name is Aramis Rivera. I’m a first year student at College of The Desert. I’m majoring in journalism and also working toward obtaining a certificate in radio production. I plan to transfer to a four year university after getting my associates degree. I'm a staff reporter for The Chaparral gaining experience to establish a career in journalism.

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *