Students rush to Spring 2024 Club Rush

The Office of Student Life at College of the Desert held its Spring Club Rush event in the amphitheater on the Palm Desert campus on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. More than a dozen clubs were present, with members informing and inviting attendees to join.

The Office of Student Life supports student clubs and organizations that serve the diverse interests of COD students. Student clubs and organizations are composed of students with like-minded interests who come together for a common purpose and to support a particular cause.

Some of the clubs attended were recreational, educational, political, cultural, and religious, and there are many other clubs/organizations that COD students are eligible to join.

In case you missed this semester’s event, here are some clubs College of the Desert provides.

The Faces Club meets every Tuesday in Studio 03 from 1- 2:45 p.m. You can visit their website, Instagram @fashionclubcod—what to look forward to if you join: Fashion shows, photo shoots and creative workshops.

Alas Con Futuro Club: Meets every bi-weekly on Thursdays at the DCR-south annex #1 from 12-1:pm. this club is for members who are undocumented students looking for a supportive community.

It’s Not Just Words: Our Legacy Club: This club meets in the grass on Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. It offers Bible talks and Bible studies.

SAGA Club (sexuality and gender alliance): Meetings are every Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the GSD Pride Center in South Annex. This club discusses LGBTQ+ resources and scholarships and includes snacks at every meeting.

Social Justice Club: This club meets on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pride Center and shares insights on social justice issues.

Viva Folkloric: Meetings are on Fridays at noon in Kine and Sundays at 10 a.m. at the civic center.

Roadrunner Makers Club: Tuesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. South Annex 4. The club offers 3D printers, laser engraving, candle making, and more.

Foster Youth Services: includes program benefits, college application and registration, support group meetings, and more.

Many other clubs attended the event, including the MESA Club, also known as the Math Engineering Science Achievement Club, which is located in the MSTC 146 Study Center. The Cultural Awareness Club, International Education Club, And College of the Desert Public Safety Academy Club were also present.

This semester’s club rush was filled with clubs excited to have students join. Each club station included food and games; pizza was also provided for students to enjoy. This semester’s club rush allowed the students to venture out and see what club fits them. The club rush was well received; many students looked at all the clubs and what they provided.