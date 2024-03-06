The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu

Students rush to Spring 2024 Club Rush

Julie Gamez, Staff ReporterMarch 6, 2024
Photo+courtesy+of+The+Chaparral%2F+Julie+Gamez.%0ASAGA+Club+%28Sexuality+and+Gender+Alliance%29
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Julie Gamez. SAGA Club (Sexuality and Gender Alliance)

The Office of Student Life at College of the Desert held its Spring Club Rush event in the amphitheater on the Palm Desert campus on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. More than a dozen clubs were present, with members informing and inviting attendees to join.

The Office of Student Life supports student clubs and organizations that serve the diverse interests of COD students. Student clubs and organizations are composed of students with like-minded interests who come together for a common purpose and to support a particular cause.

Some of the clubs attended were recreational, educational, political, cultural, and religious, and there are many other clubs/organizations that COD students are eligible to join.

In case you missed this semester’s event, here are some clubs College of the Desert provides.

Story continues below advertisement

The Faces Club meets every Tuesday in Studio 03 from 1- 2:45 p.m. You can visit their website, Instagram @fashionclubcod—what to look forward to if you join: Fashion shows, photo shoots and creative workshops.

Alas Con Futuro Club: Meets every bi-weekly on Thursdays at the DCR-south annex #1 from 12-1:pm. this club is for members who are undocumented students looking for a supportive community.

It’s Not Just Words: Our Legacy Club: This club meets in the grass on Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. It offers Bible talks and Bible studies.

SAGA Club (sexuality and gender alliance): Meetings are every Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the GSD Pride Center in South Annex. This club discusses LGBTQ+ resources and scholarships and includes snacks at every meeting.

Social Justice Club: This club meets on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pride Center and shares insights on social justice issues.

Viva Folkloric: Meetings are on Fridays at noon in Kine and Sundays at 10 a.m. at the civic center.

Roadrunner Makers Club: Tuesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. South Annex 4. The club offers 3D printers, laser engraving, candle making, and more.

Foster Youth Services: includes program benefits, college application and registration, support group meetings, and more.

Many other clubs attended the event, including the MESA Club, also known as the Math Engineering Science Achievement Club, which is located in the MSTC 146 Study Center. The Cultural Awareness Club, International Education Club, And College of the Desert Public Safety Academy Club were also present.

This semester’s club rush was filled with clubs excited to have students join. Each club station included food and games; pizza was also provided for students to enjoy. This semester’s club rush allowed the students to venture out and see what club fits them. The club rush was well received; many students looked at all the clubs and what they provided.

IMG_7261
Gallery10 Photos
Julie Gamez
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Julie Gamez. Members of the Faces Fashion Club.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral /Jet Bautista. College of the Desert students Maria Arcos and Pablo Guzman preparing to hand out food.
FIND and COD partner to distribute food to students in need
Eisenhower Health maintains a magnet recognized nursing program.
Students benefit from $5 Rental Program
Students benefit from $5 Rental Program
DSPS Pride event. Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Christopher Gonzalez
Students and staff celebrate Disability Pride
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral / Jet Bautista Picture of the Food Pantry at College of the Desert in Palm Desert on November 29, 2023
The Food Pantry at COD is serving student needs
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Students sit and speak with Darnell Durrah and Lori McCallum Bailey in the Multi-Purpose Room.
COD's Veteran Resource Center holds open discussion on mental health
More in Showcase
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie Lights Out
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie 'Lights Out'
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Art ctudents Roberto Flores and Alma Pineda reflect on their time at OTAS.
Old Town Artisan Studios makes art more accessible
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Yum Food Fest Banner
Coachella Valley's largest food festival and market hosts annual event
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez. Work by Carlos Ramirez.
Los Angeles artist show off their roots at RAIZ II art exhibit
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez.
Students showcase school spirit at Club Rush
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Collection by Omar Columbus.
'Out of the Fire' art exhibition: A multi-medium look into the lives of combat veterans
More in Student Life
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Outside the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center.
COD honors and supports student veterans
Photo Courtesy of COD Athletics. COD baseball dresses up in costumes for a team yoga.
Baseball team participates in Halloween costume yoga
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Danny Torres and Myalina Benavidas listen to Carmen Diaz introduce the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
First CODtalk held in honor of Suicide Prevention Month
The new Motion Picture Club creates their first short film
The new Motion Picture Club creates their first short film
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Outside of the Black Student Success Centers new location.
Black Student Success Center relocates to a more personal space
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Instructor Lisa Davenport assisting students during class.
COD's English as a Second Language program is helping students better connect with the community
About the Contributor
Julie Gamez, Staff Reporter
My name is Julissa (Julie) Gamez. I’m currently in my last semester at COD. My majors are communication studies and journalism and will continue my education at a university.

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *