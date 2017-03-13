New immigration order in effect

BY PAUL C.H. VELASCO

CURRENT AFFAIRS EDITOR

A draft of President Trump’s revised immigration order bans the six countries and lessened restrictions on visas for those coming into the U.S. from the Middle East.

In this new immigration order, President Trump bans the countries that was on the original immigration order. These seven countries are Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya. Another part of the original executive order that stayed the same in the new order is the amount of refugees coming in from the Middle East. According to Associated Press (AP), the court system did not overturn the 50,000-per-year refugee cap. The U.S. has already taken in 35,000 refugees, meaning that there is 15,000 spots left before Trump’s cap is hit.

What changed in this revised order is people coming into the country with visas. According to AP, green card holders and dual citizens of the U.S. and any of the banned countries are exempt from the ban. In this same order, authorities can no longer single out and reject Syrian refugees when they apply and receive new visas for their stay in the U.S.

According to USA Today, another difference in this order is that Iraqi is removed from the banned list after agreeing to more visa vetting measures.

The new order is already facing heat from within the administration. According to AP, analysts at the Homeland Security Department (DHS) published a report, believing there is insufficient evidence that the seven countries named in the travel ban pose a terror threat to the U.S. The DHS report goes on to say that out of the 82 the government believed that was inspired by a terrorist group, over half of them were American citizens. The others were from 26 other countries. Out of these 26 countries mentioned, only Somalia and Iraq was on the ban list.

The new immigration order is expected to be in effect on March 16.