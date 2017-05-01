College of the Desert hosts a transfer fair at the HILB

BY ALEJANDRO MEZA AGUILAR

LOCAL/CAMPUS WRITER

College of the Desert held its once-a-term transfer fair at the HILB building. The transfer center invites various institutions, private and public, to allow students to look at other schools in the allotted application time frame. Transfer Center Counselor Scott Cooper said,“ We expect 50 to 60 schools at our upcoming fair. Our biggest fair is in the fall because the application period is usually October and November.”

The fair invites specialized schools such as the Loma Linda University of Medicine and the new Art School of Architecture and Design. Although public schools have selected students in the fall, there are still private institutions looking for prospective students to enroll. The transfer fair offers many options that fit towards varying fields and occupations.

Among the institutions there were two financial aid programs to help local students. Pathways to Success and Girl Factor were two programs that comprehensively help students get scholarships. They both differ on their eligibility based on demographics. Girlfriend Factor focuses on women 25 and above, who are studying in the Coachella Valley and have a financial need.

Pathways to Success encompasses its eligibility to full-time students of any age who have a minimum grade point average of 2.0 but a for a fourth or third year student a 2.5 GPA would be necessary. Students would also require two letters of recommendation written from within the past two years from a professor, counselor or a community leader. Students are required to turn in a copy of their recent unofficial transcripts, a copy of a Student Aid Report and FAFSA or California Aid Report. Then participants are required to attend and be a part of leadership events, mentoring, workshops and web-based interactions.

The transfer fair exists to ensure that students get introduced to possible choices for the next step in their professional lives. Decisions are more connected towards the major a student seeks because schools have varying specialized programs.

Some of the schools attending this spring’s fair at COD: Brandman University, Cal Baptist University, CSU San Bernardino, CSU San Bernardino–Palm Desert Campus, Cambridge College, Columbia College Hollywood, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Grand Canyon University, Hawaii Pacific University, Loma Linda University, National University, New School Of Architecture and Design, Point Loma Nazarene University, UC Irvine, UC La Verne, UC Riverside, University of Nevada, University of Redlands, United States Army and West Coast University.

The choice of progressing an education is solely based on the questions like, What do I want to study? What career am I striving for? Where do I want to be? and How can I start my life? Upon answering those questions, the choice for where to transfer will have more clarity.