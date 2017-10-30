Health center provides services for students

College of the Desert offers free health services to all students. Health service hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. The services are also extended to the Indio campus. Indio Operation hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Students can go to the health center for physical health and mental health services. The health service is available for all students and it’s covered by student fees.

The health center provides services for students throughout the semesters. The services offered are dental check-ups, STD check-ups and physicals. Just keep an eye out for student emails to check for the places, dates and times. Students fill out a form with their health information as to let the professionals know what to look for when attending a student. This allows the nurse know if any international student needs to be checked for Tuberculosis because of the differences in vaccines among varying countries. Tuberculosis tests can be given to students upon going in for the service.

Elizabeth Goold the superintendent of the health department says, “Our goal is to provide student health service to achieve their educational goals. Students that have many issues an illnesses can lack there educational productivity, such as colds, fevers, allergies, stomach aches, and other illnesses. We started offering vaccines for students to be well as possible. But the years went by and we started improving on our service. The Health Services are covered by student fees.”

The health department has been a part of COD for 30 years starting with only a nurse that only provided band aids. However the health department progressed in their services and areas of operation as the years passed. Students may have health issues or illnesses that lack their educational productivity and some students may not have health insurance or coverage to get check ups.

They provide brochures from other organizations to help depressed students avoid suicide, guides for a healthy lifestyle, HIV prevention and check-up services, LGBT safe spaces and hotlines for sexual abuse. If you have questions or any information on the health department, you can contact the health department at (760) 776-7211.