Cyber Monday: Steals and Deals of 2017

BY ALEXIA MERSOLA

TRENDING EDITOR

Cyber Monday is almost here! The new and improved take on Black Friday is set to officially take place on Nov. 27. If you’re smart about it there’s some top price reductions to be had from a number of stores on that fateful Monday. And if you are really impatient, some Cyber Monday deals are already available. Why not right? Originating in 2005, Cyber Monday started as the online equivalent to the Black Friday sales that take place the day after Thanksgiving. Over the years, the online event has caught up -maybe even exceeded- the IRL shopping sensation, and because the internet is a vast place, its good to have a gameplay. Here are the top 5 retailers you need to know about for the Nov. 27:

Amazon: Of course, this one is a no brainer. Amazon already has cheaper deals throughout the year. Offering different types of programs now for people who are too busy for IRL shopping. This mega store will be offering up deals from a variety of brands. Keep a close eye on this page, particularly if you’re a Prime subscriber.

Best Buy: Who goes to this place anymore? Well while you might not feel inclined to step inside an actual Best Buy, the electronics retailer’s Cyber Monday sale starts the day before, offering deals on 4k Ultra HD TV’s, video game consoles, smartphones, and home appliances. This is the page to keep an eye on for more info.

Target: The site is set to offer deals on variety of products like GoPro cameras, PS4 and Xbox One games, and other home accessories. Deals can be found here.

Walmart: The store will be offering deals throughout the week, on wearable technology, video games, computers, furniture and cell phone. Check here to check out the latest.

GameStop: The video game retailer is planning to offer deals on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PC, Nintendo 3DS, and Wii U games. The offers, available through December 1, can be found here.

Although Cyber Monday shopping may seem less dangerous compared to the pushing and shoving mess that is Black Friday, but just like Black Friday, it is recommended you prep and plan for your purchases on Cyber Monday. Because Cyber Monday takes place on the internet, this alone plays a big factor in the safety and security of your shopping experience. When indulging in Cyber Monday, it is important to remember the following: Shop from a secure computer, a secure connection and trusted vendors. Don’t fall for the deals that seem “too good to be true.” When logging into websites, remember to use unique passwords and logon information in every site you visit to avoid hacking. And finally if you are shopping on a tablet or smartphone on Cyber Monday, use a trusted vendor’s app, not a web browser. Keeping all this in mind, Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to catch up on holiday shopping without having to leave the comfort of your home.