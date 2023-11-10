COD honors veterans during a special ceremony

College of the Desert honored veterans at a special ceremony on Nov. 9 for their dedicated service. Organizers of the COD Veterans Day Event made mention of all veterans, including faculty, students and community members, at the Palm Desert Campus Amphitheater.

The event featured students from Desert Hot Springs High School’s junior ROTC and guest speaker Lori McCallum Bailey, who shared her experiences as a woman spending eight years in the U.S. Navy Reserve and what it was like fighting for the nation with her brothers and sisters. Bailey said, “It was an honor and privilege to fight alongside those who gave their life to the country and our nation.”

Veterans from various branches of service, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force were recognized during the ceremony. Their anthem was played to honor the veterans. A cake was also served in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 248th birthday.

College of the Desert’s Veterans Resource Specialist/SCO Donni Prince organized the event. She said the resources available at COD, including the Veterans Resource Center, are places where veterans can meet with counselors and socialize.

“The college offers the Trio Resource program, providing tutoring and assistance with veterans’ benefits to further support their academic journey,” said Prince. Prince emphasized the importance of expressing gratitude to veterans and encouraged students to give thanks.

Prince said a way to support veterans is to reach out to organizations like the BFW American Legion to find out if veterans need assistance, such as transportation to their appointments.

Palm Desert will host a celebratory event at Civic Center Park on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. Palm Springs will also hold a parade downtown to honor veterans, providing students with opportunities to participate and show their appreciation to veterans.