What Aries season means for you

Starting March 21, Aries season will be in full effect. Birthdays between March 21 to April 19 fall under Aries, the first of the twelve zodiac signs.

Common traits of Aries are confidence, honesty, passion and being short-tempered. During this “season,” everyone may be feeling the influence of Aries energy, so here’s what you need to know about this season.

Because Aries is the first sign in the zodiac year, Aries season is considered the zodiac “new year.” With this in mind, the season is a great time for fresh starts and new beginnings. During this time, you may find yourself craving and even feeling comfortable with the idea of a big change.

After leaving the dreamy vibes of Pisces season behind, Aries season is the best time to build off of those dreams and put them into action. Aries season brings focus and motivation to get stuff done.

Aries is a fire sign and runs on drive and passion, meaning it is the perfect time to go after what you want. Known for its confidence and competitiveness, Aries season can help give you the boost you’ve been needing to meet your goals.

With the boost of self-confidence Aries brings, some may find themselves crawling out of their cave of despair with some newfound ambition. Things may not be smooth sailing, but the next couple of weeks should help make your days more positive and feeling inspired.

It is also the perfect time to be bold. Whether it is wearing that outfit that is totally out of your comfort zone, asking your boss for a raise or asking that cute barista out on a date, Aries season should give you that extra bit of fire to assert yourself.

Overall, it is time to think more boldly and run with it.

However, it is not the best time to make a rash decision regarding the long-term, as Aries is not particularly known for being thoughtful or prudent.

Being ruled by Mars, the planet of drive and desire, Aries can be impulsive and aggressive. During this time it is important to remember to slow down and think things through.

It will be easy to get swept up in too many projects and plans and become overwhelmed. Avoid this by remembering your boundaries.

You should also take important note of other people’s feelings; the season’s motivation and drive could cause you to move too fast unintentionally trample over their emotions. Just remember to slow down and mind the people around you.

Finally, Aries is the ruler of self-love and this season should be taken advantage of. Take yourself out on a date and pamper yourself, you deserve it!