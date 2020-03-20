Students share spring break plans during campus closure

All COD campuses in the Coachella Valley are now all closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Students are keeping a positive attitude. The Chaparral learned what students would like to do for spring break. But their plans might be altered due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision on March 19 that ordered 40 million Californians to stay home.

Second-year student Esmeralda Vega said, “My friends are planning to go to Oceanside, so I might go with them, but I don’t know. If I don’t I’m gonna stay home, either reading webtoons watching YouTube videos or Netflix.”

Third-year student Francisco Carillo said, “I want to go to Tahquitz Canyon and hike, and maybe go to Whitewater. I could possibly go on a beach trip. I like Venice Beach and Santa Monica a lot.”

Second-year student Juan Castro said, “I’m not planning to do much really. I want to stay home, and play video games, watch movies and hang out with friends. I’m not planning to go out because of the Coronavirus.”

Second-year student Sam Skipper explained “My plan this spring break is to get into the gym 24/7, so I could get stronger, perfect my shot, and be as ready as can be for the next basketball season.”

Second-year student Valeria Gonzalez said, “I’m just gonna meet up with friends, meet up with them at restaurants, or a movie, might even go on a beach trip.”

The interviews occurred all over College of the Desert’s Palm Desert campus over a two day period.

The Coronavirus is a national pandemic and government officials urged California residents to stay home during this crisis. College of the Desert classes will now be moved online for the rest of the semester.