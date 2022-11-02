Ghouls, goblins, a Teletubby, and the occasional student spotted at the COD Halloween Event

We may be college students transitioning into the full-fledged adult world, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get dressed up and have fun on Halloween, right? You’d be correct! College of the Desert embraced its inner spookiness and hosted a Halloween event filled with ghouls, goblins, a Teletubby, and dozens of students.

The Halloween event occurred last Oct. 27, from 5-8 p.m. There were many activities and games for the whole family to enjoy, such as pumpkin carving, Connect 4, and ping pong. The event was filled with music and food, with the costume contest as its centerpiece.

A total of 15 people participated in the contest — all with equally fabulous costumes. A game of musical chairs was played to show off all the amazing costumes, with a girl dressed in honor of Día de Los Muertos with a sugar skull painted on her face. She ended up placing in second place, while a couple dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Incredible were placed in third. The first-place winner was a girl who dressed up as Po, the red Teletubby. She was the fan favorite from the get-go, so there wasn’t any disagreement with the decision.

The event, hosted by the Associated Students of College of the Desert (ASCOD), encourages students to join their club if students want to take on either a student government position or come to their student-held social gatherings.