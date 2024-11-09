What the 2024 election and voting means to students

Election season has come and gone, and the results are in for the 2024 cycle. The political climate of the United States of America is nothing short of unique. People hold many different opinions and emotions at this time.

One important conversation brought up in the tumultuous election this year was the importance of voting. Voter turnout for this election will be the second-highest recorded in the past century, with the highest being the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

For many college students, this was the first time they could vote in a presidential election. Young people made their voices heard not only in the booths but also in real life.

On Nov. 6, the day after the election, I interviewed five students on the College of the Desert Palm Desert campus. All of them voted and felt that it was an essential thing to do.

Holly Fedor, a first-year student at COD says that voting is important to keep democracy alive. “I think it’s important for everybody to vote because it’s a democracy and it won’t stay a democracy if everyone stops voting…everyone should say how they feel,” she said.

Ishmael Lopez, a second-year student at COD says that voting is important because we are influencing future generations. “I think it’s important for us to vote because we’re basically deciding for our future selves. Not just for us but for future generations,” he said.

From the five students I interviewed, some of the most important topics on the ballot this year were women’s healthcare, school, same sex marriage and medical decisions and propositions.

Although the students agree that voting is important, they also agree that there is a shared feeling of discouragement among young people. Many younger people feel that older citizens have a monopoly on voting, and that maybe the state of the world isn’t one worth saving.

Juan Vasquez, a second-year student at COD, expressed that the younger generation’s lack of faith in our country coincides with the idea that voting isn’t all that important. “Older people definitely have a huge advantage cause I think people have, or younger people at least, have lost faith in the country. I think that a lot of younger people have genuinely lost faith in the world in general, so I think that they really don’t think elections matter,” he said.

This shared dejection is not only felt by students, it is noticed by instructors. Jenne Carey, professor of vocal music and music history, and adviser for the Social Justice Club says she notices the dispiritedness. “For me I see a lot of apathy in young people. You know, I think they think that their voice doesn’t matter, that they can’t really do anything. You know whether you agree with the voting system or not, you know it’s one of the most important and powerful ways to use your individual voice to see change at the local, state, and national level,” she said.

The Social Justice Club, which was founded in Spring 2023, was very active this election season, holding booths and voting events on campus, providing resources for students and holding a watch party on election night for students and faculty.

“Voting is really intimidating and scary and overwhelming, especially if you’re a first-time voter. So we wanted events to try to make voting seem more accessible, more clear, less scary,” Carey said.

Although there is a shared feeling of apathy in students, this does not mean that they are without hope.

“I think your voices can be heard. I think it’s definitely worth voting. It takes like five minutes. It’s not that difficult even if you don’t believe that it will make an impact. I think that it’s still worth doing,” Vasquez said.

There are many different emotions being felt by many different people. Some people are very happy with the results of the election, others, not so much.

No matter how you are feeling, it is important to remember that you are not alone.

“We have to understand that this is four years. And I think an important thing is just self care. Whatever that means to people. You know some people might have to not watch the news for a little bit, some people might have to watch it more. It’s just being aware and empowered. And to know what changes are happening and to know how they can protect themselves and their loved ones,” Carey said.

There are many excellent centers on campus for students struggling at this time. Don’t be afraid to utilize spaces like the Pride Center and speak to counselors. The school is here to help.

Voting has become a hot-button topic in recent years. Young people have the opportunity to use their voices to influence the change they want to see. Even if you are disappointed with the election results, it does not mean your vote went to waste.