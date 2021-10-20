Health clinic offers vaccines and safety protocols for students

On Aug. 30, 2021, College of the Desert moderately returned to in-person classes. However, a tremendous threat still looms over school: the coronavirus. College of the Desert and other universities shut down mid-school-year of 2020 due to a global pandemic that was dispersing. It is now 2021, a year later, and the campus has opened, setting new rules, regulations and expectations towards the campus, staff and students.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, regulations have been implemented everywhere. However, to protect the health of students and staff, the College of the Desert has appended new services to their health clinic. Partnering with Borrego Health, the health clinic offers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing every Tuesday for COD students until October 26.

Elizabeth Goold, an assistant director in health services for College of the Desert, spoke out about what the college is doing and how to protect the community adequately. “We were able to bring in Borrego to help students get tested for COVID and to be able to get the vaccine,” Goold said.

Goold also noticed the potential and suitability Borrego Health would bring for COD students seeking to get vaccinated. “We were hoping and thinking because sometimes for people, it is difficult to get or even find a place to get the vaccine or get tested,” she said. “Perhaps they don’t have a car, but because it is on campus, and maybe if the student is on campus as well, we are hoping that it is convenient and so that they will want to be interested in getting the vaccine.”

Not only did COD’s health clinic add new services, they now have a COVID-19 prevention plan that students must abide by to enter campus. The health clinic is available to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help keep students safe. The health center has laid out essential rules. They include:

Do not show up if you are sick or presenting any fever symptoms, runny nose, or a cough.

If you cannot go to class because you are sick or were declined to enter, you have two options: report to your professor or the health clinic.

Get screened before entering campus using the SWAY app. Failure to do so will refrain you from entering campus.

Masks shall be worn at all times.

Practice social distancing; 6-feet or more apart.

Wash your hands frequently.

To receive your COVID-19 vaccination, visit the Palm Desert campus via the Student Health & Wellness Center and prepare to enter through the health clinic’s back door. To do this, students should park using the faculty/staff parking lot in lot No 2. If you intend to get tested for COVID-19, testing is held in the Golf Center Parking Area in Lot No. 9.

COD students seeking to get vaccinated can do so at the health clinic every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing is from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m

Your Next Step Appointment: Schedule an appointment for your coronavirus testing or vaccination by calling 833.624.1097 Insurance: Once you schedule an appointment, be prepared to present your insurance. The insurance accepted is Medicare, Medi-Cal, Molina, Blue Cross PPO and private insurance. If you do not have insurance, then a sliding fee discount and other insurances may apply for those who qualify.

With the continuation of COVID-19 entering 2021, College of the Desert is ensuring safety to students and staff as a surrounding community. “It creates a cultural awareness to let people know that we need to be aware,” Goold said. “We need to be aware of one another in times like this.”

The following regulations in place set awareness for everyone at COD.

For more information regarding the Health Services clinic, please call 760.776.7211.