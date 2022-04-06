Glow in the Park Night opens in Palm Desert

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. A lit up dragon at The Living Desert in Palm Desert for Glow in the Park.

The all-new, illuminated festival feature set is now complete. Glow in the Park, held in Palm Desert, is now available from March 17 through April 29. This nightly exhibition is from 6:30-10 pm every night. Tickets are available for purchase online at The Living Desert.

This is nothing like you’ve ever seen before. With an installation of six-themed paths, there is so much to do on your planned visit! With spring upon us, the In Bloom project includes plants and delights from across the world. The Traditional Chinese Lanterns uphold a long-standing Chinese tradition. Lantern designs and themes in this path have deep symbolism and historical resonance. The following path, Wildlife Wonders, emphasizes the natural worlds’ beauty, resilience and connection to all living things. The Deserts Alive highlights the adaption of inhabitants within the Coachella Valley. The following path is all about you. Let’s Glow offers photo opportunities and encourages memories on film. And lastly, The African Safari takes the opportunity to wander the African Safari Trail and see many animals at night.

Allen Monroe, CEO/President of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, speaks out about the exhibition Glow in the Park, emphasizing that “Glow in the Park is unlike anything we’ve ever had at The Living Desert, so it’s been really exciting to see it come to life right before our eyes.” Monroe says, “Each section has its own unique theme and design and is a work of art in itself. We can’t wait for guests of all ages to experience what we hope will blossom into an annual Springtime tradition for years to come.”

Produced in partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture, Inc., Glow in the Park is an incredible production of intricate lights, lanterns, structures and animals for families and friends to experience. These representations from across the globe allows children and all to encounter traditions and native festivities. The Tianyu Arts and Culture corporation inspires the desert by incorporating universal themes of renewal, friendship, and good fortune. Attendees will encounter traditional, hand-crafted Chinese lanterns, engaging art installations, and memorable photo opportunities.

“The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is a nonprofit, accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, ensuring the highest standards of all aspects of animal care, education, conservation, public service, and operations at LivingDesert.org. “The Zoo is active in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the world and its community. The Zoo has been a top destination in the Palm Springs area for more than 50 years.”

The Living Desert is located at 47900 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260. For further information, please visit The Living Desert.