‘Say Gay’ is theme of Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade 2022

Crowds came from near and far to celebrate the 36th annual Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade on Sunday, Nov. 6. The parade started on time at 10 a.m. Thousands of people gathered around the rainbow mile downtown between E. Tachevah Drive and W. Amado Road to watch.

The festival’s motto was “Say Gay” to raise awareness for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in some areas of the country, also as a challenge to fight extremism at the ballot box this November.

COD was represented by a group of approximately 40 students, faculty and staff who either belong to the LGBTQ+ community or have family members or friends that are gay and want to show their support. The group was led by Guiseppe Vezzoli, Ph.D., who is the LGBTQI+ Campus Liaison at COD’s Pride Center.

The Roadrunners gathered on Palm Canyon Drive between 10 and 10:30 a.m. COD provided extra-designed pride t-shirts that were handed to the participants to wear at the parade. The atmosphere was a mix of excitement, party and celebration.

As the parade started, the anticipation in the group started as well. There were lots of cheers and “happy pride” shouts, towards the groups that were already sent on their way down Palm Canyon Drive while the Roadrunners waited for their turn to march down the rainbow mile.

Gallery | 25 Photos Photo courtesy The Chaparral.

The Chaparral was able to chat with some of the students and asked them what walking in the pride parade means to them.

Thomas told us he sees “the Pride Parade as a good way to see other members of the community. Sometimes people feel alone and events like this give the feeling that there is a community. Especially on a great weekend day, in a fun environment with lots of music. People are celebrating and being happy. It is a good way for people to participate and enjoy the open environment that Palm Springs offers.”

Yanira said, “This is my very first pride parade. I am openly gay. It means a lot to me to be part of this parade; something I always look forward to going to and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this.” Anabell gave the following response, “This is my first pride parade, too. It is very special to be out here because I am with the community. This is the first openly gay event that I am going to. It is very great to see the support and be around everybody.”

Daniella said, “it means a lot to me. Members of my family are part of the LGBTQ+ community. I am here to support them, our college, and everybody that is in the LGBTQ+ community as well.”

Samantha said she didn’t even know about the parade until their professor told them about it. She exclaims, “I thought that is [was] great! Even though I am not a part of the LGBTQ+ community, I don’t know anyone in my family, but I have a lot of friends who have struggled to come out and these events help them to feel more comfortable about themselves. I like to consider myself an ally so I can support those people to come with me and don’t need to be afraid.”