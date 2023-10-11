The Student News Site of College of the Desert

How COD supports mental healthcare

October 11, 2023
Mental Health Foundation
World Mental Health Day(Oct 10) provides a platform for experts to share their stories, efforts, and knowledge on the topic of mental health. College of the Desert promotes mental healthcare on this day and every day with various services that allow students to learn more about potential mental health issues and treatment options. COD recognizes that certain factors outside of the classroom can impact students’ emotional well-being and mental health which may require seeking professional help.

Resources are free to enrolled students at COD as it is covered by students’ health fees which are paid upon enrollment. Some of the services include:

  •           Confidential Mental Health Counseling
  •           Brief Preventative intervention
  •           Evaluation/ Screening
  •           Referrals and information on mental health and wellness

COD also recognizes the dangers of substance abuse and aims to treat it as a mental health issue. There are services and resources provided to educate and help students who are struggling with substance abuse as well.

The COD Mental Health Services site includes articles that students may find informative including topics such as the benefits of attending office hours, how to curb procrastination, and improving study habits. They are produced by CampusWell, a health and wellness program site on COD’s website intended to help high school and college students be as successful as possible, while taking care of their mental well-being.

This year’s theme for Mental Health Day is “Mental health is universal human right.” World Mental Health Day is dedicated to raising awareness and protecting mental health as it is a basic human right for everyone. With the rise of various potential genetic and environmental influences, everyone is at risk for different mental health issues. If you feel that you or someone you know may be facing a mental health crisis or issue, visit the COD Student Health and Wellness page for more information.
Jodeci Alcocer, Copy Editor and Staff Reporter
Jodeci graduated with his associate in Business Administration from College of the Desert in the Fall of 2019. He transferred to San Diego State University, graduating with his bachelor's in General Business in the spring of 2022. He’s returned to College of the Desert to complete his second associate's degree in Journalism (AA-T) and joined The Chaparral team with goals of becoming a sports and entertainment writer.

