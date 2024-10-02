Studio Zero samples it’s soon to be released Metaphor: Refantazio

Studio Zero creates a metaphor with developers from the late Persona series. While admittedly, I’m not the biggest fan of Persona 5, I can at least admit it’s a great influence on the Japanese role-playing genre as a whole. Refantazio seeks to redefine these developers’ roles in the industry as not just creators of the high school dungeon crawling simulator Persona but also high fantasy stories.

The story begins with the murder of the king and the magical imprisonment of the prince. As represented by the player, an undercover agent, a nameless Elda, travels by caravan accompanied by his female fairy companion, Gallica. Soon, they enlist in the city militia to deliver a message. They meet their first companion, Strohl, a young former noble seeking to reclaim his past. On the field of combat, they were exposed to dangerous creatures referred to in this world as “humans,” often disfigured or grotesque. The Militia leader pushes the men into combat; we get our first taste of combat here, traveling and ascending the tower.

Gameplay is the highlight here in Refantazio; it can be said to be a melding of ideas from recent entries in the Legend of Heroes series and core tenants of Persona 5. You’ll fight in real-time with a basic attack until you defeat or stun the enemy. Larger enemies can not be stunned so easily. This is where squad-based combat comes into play. You will attack until you deplete the enemy’s stun meter, knocking them off their feet and prompting for “squad battle”. From here you have the various turn based battle options from melee, guard, item and pass. Striking enemy weaknesses is paramount in order to get the upper hand, and as I’ve ventured the four dungeons on normal mode, I can say the game provides a healthy challenge even on its moderate difficulty.

Archetypes are this game’s versions of equipable personas or alter egos for the uninformed. Upon ascending the tower, you face your first human boss. Nearly losing himself and his partner Strohl, the nameless protagonist summons his strength and the ability to call forth his Archetype—a giant mechanized being capable of powerful feats in magic, a welcome addition to battle. With the power of the Archetype you can overcome the human. You and Strohl are rescued by Grius, the one for whom the message belonged.

The three characters vow to take vengeance upon the king’s murderer Louis. A sort of powerful political figure within the kingdom and master tactician in the military. At this point of the demo you will advance through the woods fighting smaller monsters utilizing your Archetype. Until you reach the mines. It is here you learn of the betrayal of the military captain and the destruction of Strohls home. Strohl and Grius are able to summon their own archetypes.

The demo continues for a couple more hours, introducing links wherein you develop friendly relationships with the various characters you’ve met unlocking a few more archetypes. The city carries its own activities and side-quests. Some that struck me were the execution of a beast-man and also there was an incident wherein i went to purchase magic armaments in the city and the store keeper told me they did not sell to Elda and i’d have to get permission first. I found this a very subtle hint at social issues.

I think the game is shaping up to be something quite special with impressive battle system, unique soundtrack, and an interesting plot. Though I do wish the game would not always lean so heavily on it’s influences. The game is set to release October 11, 2024. Do look forward to this game, I’m hoping it will top ATLUS’s past creative works.