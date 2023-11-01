Industry leaders encourage students to pursue arts, media and entertainment careers

Students filled the Student Services Center Multi-Purpose Room to learn about career options in arts, media and entertainment. The panel occurred on Oct. 25. Industry leaders from NBC Universal Television & Streaming, KESQ News Channel 3, Palm Springs International Film Society, and the Coachella Valley Repertory were on hand to answer questions about their careers. COD Career Counselor and Professor Frank Ramirez led the discussion with questions prepared before the event.

Ramirez first asked the panelists what inspired them to get into their field. While the panelists all had varying backgrounds, from inspirations from childhood memories to high school extracurriculars, they all agreed that they genuinely love what they do. Executive artistic director of the Coachella Valley Repertory, Adam Karsten, says he simply couldn’t see himself doing anything else because of how passionate he is about his job. When the panelists talked about what their day-to-day activities looked like, they all said that their jobs were constantly moving and changing depending on what they were working on or towards. They also expressed their work was collaborative, but it doesn’t feel like work to them since they enjoy what they do.

The panelists all provided students with various pieces of advice for getting into the arts and media industries. From saying yes to every opportunity, students were encouraged to pursue jobs in the arts and media field. KESQ Senior Promotions Producer Hannah Shaver even urged students to apply for jobs where they don’t feel they meet all the prerequisites. She explained that many requisites can be taught, but it is important for students to apply and advocate for themselves. Programming Manager for Palm Springs Film Society Jessica Eskelin said, “Take advantage of what happens around you and volunteer.” All panelists said it was never too late or too early for anyone to get involved if they wanted to.

At the end of the presentation, students had a chance to ask panelists questions they had thought of during the panel. Students asked career-based questions, such as what it took to become a news anchor, and personal questions, such as overcoming self-doubt. They were met with thorough and thoughtful responses. Kay encouraged the aspiring news anchor to make sure she utilizes her education to its fullest and gets hands-on experience starting right here at COD. Karsten encouraged students experiencing self-doubt to continue confidently towards their dreams and that there is “no reason” students cannot be whatever they want. The final question presented was what students should do if they don’t have a resume. Ramirez advised students to visit the career center because there are faculty and resources available to help them build a professional resume.

Even when the panel concluded after the final personal questions, the panelists stayed after the presentation to briefly meet with students one-on-one to ensure all attendees received as much information as they needed about the Arts, Media and Entertainment industry.