The Rancho Mirage Observatory nears 7th anniversary of promoting science education

Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor March 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Public Exploration Night at the Rancho Mirage Observatory.

If you are curious about the universe or want to see a glimpse of the stars, the Rancho Mirage Library is the place to be. 

Coming up on its 7th anniversary, the observatory first opened its doors to the public on March 25, 2018. The observatory offers educational programs, public stargazing and special events for astronomy lovers or curious individuals. The observatory is in Rancho Mirage off Highway 111 and is open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is closed on Sunday. 

The observatory hosts various in-person programs to guide people on a journey through the stars. Among these programs is the Public Exploration Nights or OPENights. This program is held every Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. During this event, goers wait in line to enter the observatory while knowledgeable staff members provide fun facts about space and answer any questions you throw their way. Once inside, goers look through telescopes at star clusters, planets, nebulae and more. Staff members and volunteers are there every step of the way offering guidance and knowledge about telescopes and stars. No registration or fee is needed for this event, if you are willing to wait in line you will get a chance to experience magnified views of the sky. 

IMG_6640
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Public Exploration Night at the Rancho Mirage Observatory.

Daytime Tours are another in-person program held by the observatory every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. Open to all with no fee or registration required, this tour is a way for goers to learn about the history and explore the facility. Every Saturday at 3 p.m. the same tour is held but is family focused. It is open to all ages but is targeted to a younger audience as way to expose astronomy in an engaging and stimulating way. 

Through its connection with the Rancho Mirage Public Library, library members can check out telescopes and explore the sky on their own. The Library Telescope Program is a free program with the goal of generating astronomy interest and granting curious individuals access to telescopes. The observatory provides users with information on the telescopes and how to take care of them. Users can check out or place a hold on telescopes in the Rancho Mirage Library. 

Once a month, the observatory hosts a Guided Stargazing night for people to enjoy views of the sky through five different telescopes. This event is free of charge, but online registration is required prior. Due to popularity, space is limited and runs out quickly. 

The observatory’s Astronomer Eric McLaughlin discusses the importance of the observatory and its programs. Working with the observatory since they opened back in 2018, Eric has a love for science that he hopes he can project onto others. He says these programs help in stimulating and engaging the community with astronomy. “I love being able to be a part of a place that is working to take the vastness of the universe and make it approachable to all of us down here on Earth.” McLaughlin said. 

The Rancho Mirage Observatory offers locals and tourists access to experience science in a fun exciting way. From OPENights to The Library Telescope Program there’s something to learn for everyone. The observatory in stimulating and engaging the community with astronomy.  

More information is available on the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory website. 

About the Contributor
Sarah Ghazawi
Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor
Sarah is a first-year English major at College of the Desert determined to make use of her natural curiosity and writing skills. To further pursue her love of learning she plans on transferring to a four-year university.