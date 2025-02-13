Community members take to the streets to protest Trump’s immigration policies

Americans are making their voices heard through protests. Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, protests have been organized in cities across the nation in response to his immigration policies. The Coachella Valley is no exception, with protests taking place throughout the desert.

The first week of February saw consecutive protests. From Feb. 4 to 8, there were protests almost every single day. On Feb. 5, multiple protests took place, one in front of Congressman Ken Calvert’s office around noon, and another across from the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City later in the day. The protest in Cathedral City was called “No One is Illegal on Stolen Land,” a reference to President Trump’s executive orders and rhetoric towards illegal immigrants.

Hundreds of members of the community gathered on Palm Canyon Drive and walked up to Cathedral Canyon Drive and back chanting “Si Se Puede,” “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here” and “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido,” which translates to “The united people will never be defeated.” Protestors were clad with signs and flags. As they walked the sidewalks, cars honked and cheered in solidarity.

Gallery • 4 Photos Layla Freiberg Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. A protestor in Cathedral City holds a sign that reads "I am the voice of my family."

With the community taking to the streets, the question can be asked: Why are people so passionate? Why are there so many protests taking place all of a sudden?

Story continues below advertisement

A Coachella Valley Immigration Resource Instagram account was created soon after President Trump took office to keep the community informed and to provide resources on immigration. Since the inception of the account, the group has been active in posting details about what Trump’s executive orders mean, what you can do if you or a loved one is detained or approached by ICE and local sightings of Border Patrol. The group has been a budding source of information for locals recently, garnering over 2,300 followers since Jan. 28.

The group’s goal is, “to create a space where people can access reliable information, stay aware of what’s happening in our community and feel empowered to take action when needed. I want people to know their rights, have access to resources and not live in fear due to not knowing. By educating and protecting our community, I hope to build a stronger, more united network of support where people look out for one another.”

By spreading knowledge, CV Immigration Resource hopes to inspire action and create a safer environment for everyone.

CV Immigration Resource also posts about the local protests that are taking place. They believe that the protests are an expression of the feelings that the community is experiencing.

“The recent protests are a reflection of the frustration, fear and urgency that many in our community are feeling. When policies and enforcement threaten people’s safety and stability, speaking out becomes necessary. These protests are happening because people want change. They want to be heard, protected and treated with dignity,” the group said.

At the “No One is Illegal on Stolen Land” protest, many attendees had personal ties to the cause they were fighting for, which drove their passion.

Jonnathan Avila-Burgueño, an organizer of the protest and member of the Yaqui Nation, said his motivation behind protesting and organizing is to shine a light on the issue of immigration and the fact that people are being pushed out because of drawn up borders.

“It’s time to put a highlight, or shine the light, on this important issue of our people not being able to be here because of imaginary lines, because of restrictions that settlers put on us, we didn’t put on ourselves,” he said.

Avila-Burgueño shares the same sentiment as many others across the nation: he is fed up.

“I’m just brown and pissed,” he said.

Victoria Randon Santiago is the daughter of immigrants. She emphasizes that she wouldn’t be here, or be able to help others, if her parents hadn’t made that sacrifice. By protesting, she hopes to inspire change, even if changes can’t always be made so quickly.

“I hope to give hope, you know? I know that a lot of changes can’t be made quickly, but as long as we inspire others to keep going and not be so desensitized to things that are happening right now, that’s really important,” she said.

Brooklyn Ruth, a demonstrator at the Cathedral City protest, is also descended from immigrants.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for Mexicans and immigrants,” Ruth said.

Her goal by protesting is to humanize immigrants and make people realize their importance.

Protestor Adam Enrique Rodriguez comes from a long line of both immigrants and activists. Along with activism being something he was raised with, he is also a local artist, which motivates him to show up for his community.

“Being an artist goes hand in hand with being an activist. Being a local artist out here I think it’s very important that I use my voice and speak on behalf of people that may be marginalized, that may be held down by systemic racism in our country, and use my voice to amplify their voices. I feel like that’s the most important thing I can do as a painter, as an artist; so that’s why I’m out here today in solidarity with my people,” he said.

By protesting and coming together he hopes to enact change.

“I believe that, you know, a group of committed citizens that protest together and understand the plight of where we come from, I feel like that’s the only thing that’s ever changed the world,” Rodriguez said.

The protests do not seem like they will be stopping anytime soon. Protestors emphasized that in order to enact real change, the community has to keep demonstrating.

“One protest does not make a difference. We have to keep on doing this and we have to keep on showing up for our people,” Avila-Burgeño said.

Gallery • 4 Photos Layla Freiberg Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. Young protestors in Cathedral City hold up their signs.

At the end of the Cathedral City protest, the community gathered in front of the Civic Center and danced to Spanish songs such as “Payaso de Rodeo” by Caballo Dorado and “Nieves de Enero” by Chalino Sánchez.

Amidst the celebration and dancing, Avila-Burgueño delivered a speech via megaphone.

“From the bottom of my heart, I love every single one of you guys for coming out here and representing your ancestors with goddamn pride! Today will never be forgotten. We did something to the big picture, but the fight is not over…keep on fighting, talk to your local representatives, make sure you guys make a difference,” he said.

The community is coming together to not only make their voices heard, but to speak for those who can’t.

Many protestors can relate to Rodriguez when he says, “I’m Mexican, I’m proud, and it feels good to be with people that feel the same way.”

People are expressing their opinions and discontent with the new policies in the United States in regards to immigration. By protesting, they are ensuring their voices and the voices of their communities are heard. Their passion derives from both personal connection to the cause and a hope to shine a light on the topic. Protests show no signs of stopping in the Coachella Valley.