The Chaparral
The Chaparral
The Chaparral
‘Friday Nights on Pierson’ brings the community together

Michael Fuentes, Staff Reporter February 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of The City of Desert Hot Springs. A busy Pierson Boulevard in Desert Hot Springs during ‘Friday Nights on Pierson.’

Every Friday night in Desert Hot Springs, Pierson Boulevard transforms into a lively gathering of fun, food and community.

The event is called “Friday Nights on Pierson” and is an annual weekly event which brings together a variety of food trucks and local vendors, offering residents and visitors a chance to enjoy delicious street food and a vibrant atmosphere. Along with delicious food, attendees can explore unique and trendy pop-up shops, shop for different types of merch and local souvenirs, and even enjoy different types of music.

The event has quickly become a local favorite. Families, friends and food enthusiasts can gather to explore diverse options, from burgers and hot dogs to sweet treats and refreshing drinks. Beyond the food, the event fosters a sense of togetherness, with local businesses showcasing their products and helping bring revenue to the city. The local Desert Hot Springs community truly does reek all the benefits.

“This is really something that we enjoy. We love coming out here, trying different foods and listening to good music.” said Desert Hot Springs resident Daniel Fuentes.

The market attracts a large crowd of shoppers, directly benefiting nearby businesses by increasing foot traffic and sales and bringing economic revenue to a rather growing city. As the event grows, organizers seek ways to expand and improve the experience. Plans to include more seating areas, additional vendors and themed nights are in the works.

Another attendeee of the event who wanted to remain anonymous said, “I love ‘Friday Nights on Pierson.’ I love serving our community with our food and seeing everyone enjoy themselves. Times were tough during COVID-19, so when the event started in 2023, we saw nice income to help our family and give back to our community.”

The event is a way for vendors to showcase their food and significantly boost their businesses. Many small food truck owners rely on events like this to reach new customers. With its rising popularity, “Friday Nights on Pierson” has become a staple in the community, giving people a reason to look forward to the end of the week.

Live music, local artists and family-friendly activities add to the lively atmosphere, making this event a must-visit event. 

For more information visit the city of Desert Hot Springs’ website.

What's your favorite part of Desert Hot Springs' Friday Nights on Pierson?

About the Contributor
Michael Fuentes
Michael Fuentes, Staff Reporter
Michael Fuentes is a 2nd year student at College of the Desert and a Journalism Major. Michael lives in Desert Hot Springs and is inspired to cultivate relations and stories within his community.