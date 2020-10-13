Fans theorize about Spider-Man 3

You’ve all seen the Spider-Man portraited in three different forms. Tobey Maguire, our nostalgia Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield the Amazing Spider-Man and Tom Holland, our most recent Spider-Man. But what is going to happen in this upcoming Spider-Man 3?

Many fan theories are uprising for this upcoming Spider-Man. The producers and cast have been silent and have not conformed to ideas that have been put out there, such as the multiverse.

One picture sparked these rumors: Jamie Foxx posted three previous spider-men facing his returning character, Electro. Marvel asked Jamie Foxx to delete that photo. Why would they ask him to delete it? Was it a leak for the upcoming Spider-Man movie?

Dr. Strange is a confirmed cast member in this new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homesick, which leads even further to the multiverse rumors. These are all just theories. Nothing is confirmed.

Doctor Strange is the strongest wizard and intelligent. The character learned how to control the time stone just by a few studies. It won’t surprise anyone if he finds a way to open, fix the multiverse in Spiderman 3.

However, Dr. Strange will have his movie called Dr. Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness. The multiverse will be shown, but it is not known if it will come to life in Spider-Man 3.

Many Spider-Man fans are frenzying over the multiverse theory, hoping that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear. So the three Spider-Man’s we know and love will be able to fight off any villain’s that come to be.

There is a confirmed character cast for this movie. This leads even further into the multiverse theory. Characters to appear are The Sinister Six, which are a group of villains who are spider-mans, six main enemies.

Daredevil will appear along with Jessica Jones, Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, She-Hulk, Agent 13, Deadpool, Venom, and Miles Morales.

Putting Miles Morales in the list of confirmed characters should prove the multiverse in Spider-Man 3, but Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything yet. It is all just fan theories at the moment. Another idea as to why Strange will be in Spider-Man 3 is to fix the multiverse. There is a connection between Wandavison and Spider-Man 3, which leads to the multiverse falling apart.

If you’ve seen the trailers for Wandavison, then you know they seem to jump from time to time. They somehow have opened the multiverse, but by doing so, the multiverse begins to fall apart and merge into each other and bringing all these characters to come together. This leads to Dr. Strange coming to help Peter close the multiverse.

This film is said to take inspiration from The Sensational Spider-Man, a Marvel Comic for 35 issues. Another fan theory is regarding Spider-Gwen, and some fans believe having the actress Emma Stone play Spider-Gwen. Fans think it would be a great character conflict for the Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield.

As we all recall, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gwen Stacy dies, and Garfield’s Spider-Man has a hard time dealing with her death.

In Spiderman into the Spider-Verse, one Spider-Man sees Maryjane, and they have to remind him she is not his MJ. If Emma Stone returns to play Spider-Gwen, the interaction between the two characters should be interesting to see.

I believe we will see all three Spider-Mans join together to help set order to the multiverse. I think the many jumps through time Wanda has been doing affected the entire timeline, she might turn evil, and they would have to go up against her in the end.

There will be many cameos for a fact, but I feel that they might leave us with a cliffhanger like they did in Infinity War, and our questions will be answered in Dr. Strange: into the Multiverse of Madness.

Exciting things are to come for Spidey fans. Spider-Man: Homesick is said to be released on December 17, 2021. Mark your calendar for this is the day all our theories come to rest.

I’m personally excited to see who will play Miles Morals and how they plan to mix all these characters.

What do you think is going to happen in Spider-Man: Homesick? Write your ideas in the comments. The Chaparral would love to hear them.