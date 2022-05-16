The Chaparral staff’s top song picks for the summer

We’ve made it to the summer of 2022, Roadrunners! Another year of education finished and now it’s time to celebrate. Whether you plan to stay home relaxing, work a summer job, or trek across the Appalachians and whatnot, we want to share with you our writers’ favorite summer songs at the moment.

Stephen Buxton – “Master of Puppets” by Metallica

“Summer’s coming, gyms are going to be empty, and I plan to hit some new PRs. I prefer listening to loud music when I’m at the gym.” Click the link to listen on YouTube Music and Spotify.

Marcela Carrillo – “Holding Out for a Hero” from the Shrek 2 Soundtrack

“As Holly knows, I have an expansive taste in music. I was considering several songs, two by the Vamps, before I remembered the most triumphant anthem of all time from one of the most revolutionary sequels, Shrek 2. If you do not know this song, we cannot be friends.” Click the link to listen on Spotify.

Cindy Harding – “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors

“People either hate or love this song, but it’s my pump-me-up song when all my work is done. It never fails to get me in the mood to go out for some much-needed fun.” Click the link to listen on YouTube Music and Spotify.

Holly Hinman – “Virginia (Wind In The Night)” by The Head and the Heart

“I’m a sucker for folk-pop and the Head and the Heart always delivers. Ever since Virginia was released about a month ago, I must have played it every other day. I’m most excited to play it on repeat during my August road trip through the countryside.” Click the link to listen on YouTube Music and Spotify.

Ethan Penrod – “emo girl” Machine Gun Kelly feat. WILLOW

“This is the song my team screams at baseball practice. I’m sad to leave my guys this summer. Thankfully, this song… its depth, its immeasurable emotion, and Willow helps.” *This entry might be entirely fictitious because he left early to go back home to the Bay Area and has yet to answer the group chat. Ethan, if you see this, well… yeah. Click the link to listen on YouTube Music and Spotify.

Analise Sauceda – “As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Harry Styles is an icon, he’s a legend and he is the moment. I saw him a few weekends ago at Coachella and his performance was amazing! As It Was will fuel my Harry fix until the Harry’s House album is released later this month. It’s a vibey summer song.” Click the link to listen to YouTube Music and Spotify.

Quite the selection, right? While we encourage you to dive in and explore what makes you happy this summer, remember to sign up for your summer and fall courses if you haven’t already. Click this link to sign up and this link to WebAdvisor to plan your schedules efficiently. Happy summer! See some of you next year!