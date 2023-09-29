The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu

First CODtalk held in honor of Suicide Prevention Month

Maria Noble Valdez, Staff Reporter, Copy EditorSeptember 29, 2023
Photo+courtesy+of+The+Chaparral.+Danny+Torres+and+Myalina+Benavidas+listen+to+Carmen+Diaz+introduce+the+American+Foundation+for+Suicide+Prevention.
Maria Noble Valdez
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Danny Torres and Myalina Benavidas listen to Carmen Diaz introduce the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Valdez. Students pick up informational material on AFSP from a table at the front of the room.

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Office of Student Life held its first CODtalk event of the year in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Sept. 20.  AFSP is a nationwide non-profit organization that works to provide suicide prevention information, education and healthy coping “toolkits” to those who have experienced loss by suicide.

AFSP Board Member Carmen Diaz is a multi-suicide loss survivor who shared her experience and knowledge with COD. After losing her father, uncle, best friend, former partner, and brother to suicide, Diaz decided to use her pain as power.  She found AFSP during her first year of undergraduate study when she was getting involved with community outreach programs. Diaz says it means a lot to her to connect with other loss survivors, locally and nationally.

The discussion began with identifying what Diaz calls “the scope of the problem.” She emphasized that suicide was a health issue. According to the World Health Organization, more than 700,000 people die by suicide yearly, making it a leading cause of death in the United States.  “Everyone is at risk,” says Diaz. She explains that suicide prevention is similar to “treating a wound” in that it should be handled immediately and thoroughly. She also states that with the help of research, therapy, and/or medication, suicide is preventable.

Diaz mentioned how various factors, not limited to but including cultural differences, can make it difficult for people to feel comfortable discussing their mental health. She says this makes it essential for people to create a culture that doesn’t shame or shy away from discussions regarding mental health and seeking resources to help further and promote mental well-being. It was noted how government movements have been made by legally requiring resources to be available to students and community members. Diaz also explained how the media talks about suicide and how language contributes to certain stigmas behind the topic.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone is encouraged to know the warning signs of someone contemplating suicide. Drastic changes in “talk,” behavior, and mood are usually the first signs, according to Diaz. A couple of specific signs noted were individuals beginning to give away their personal belongings and severe mood swings (specifically being uncharacteristically happy). With “talk” being a warning sign of suicide contemplation, AFSP leads with the phrase, “Talk away the dark.” Diaz encourages this

Photo courtesy of afsp.org. The “Talk away the dark” slogan is featured through an animated sign on the AFSP website.

as well saying, “Reach out, have a conversation, be a friend, be there”.  According to AFSP and Diaz, talking is also one of the first steps to suicide prevention. Along with the discussion, Diaz tells the audience if it is safe to do so, it is important to take away anything that an individual could use to harm themselves, such as lethal means (firearms and/or sharp objects) and substances.

Diaz said she truly wants everyone to know there are resources to help and anyone can get involved in different, “personalized” ways. The audience was moved by Diaz’s presentation and AFSP’s work. Office of Student Life staff member Myalina Benevides found it incredibly inspiring how Diaz didn’t use her sadness to hold her back. At the same time, Senior Program Specialist Danny Torres says he wasn’t aware of how many different resources there were here at COD.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo courtesy of Mental Health Foundation.
How COD supports mental healthcare
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez. Work by Carlos Ramirez.
Los Angeles artist show off their roots at RAIZ II art exhibit
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez.
Students showcase school spirit at Club Rush
Courtesy of The Chaparral. Small plastic projects made in The Maker Space.
The Maker Space: A place where creativity becomes reality
Photo courtesy of College of the Desert. Laura Hope
New interim president brings hope to College of the Desert
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Collection by Omar Columbus.
'Out of the Fire' art exhibition: A multi-medium look into the lives of combat veterans
More in News
Photo courtesy of Riverside County Scare and Pumpkin Festival. Central town of Plaza Fantazma.
The Scare Pumpkin Festival opens at Indio Fairgrounds
Courtesy by the Chaparral. Matt Rife showing off the official Matt Rife Pillows available after the show.
Matt Rife's ProbleMATTic Tour stops in Indio
people walking on street during daytime
Students respond to the alarming rise of gun violence in America
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Outside of the Black Student Success Centers new location.
Black Student Success Center relocates to a more personal space
Courtesy of College of the Desert. President/Superintendent Dr. Martha Garcia, Ed. D
Dr. Martha Garcia selected as new president of Mt. San Antonio College
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. IBS first place winner and award recipient, Linda Luna, working in the studio at COD Roadrunner Radio.
COD Roadrunner Radio nominated for multiple national awards and wins first place
More in Student Life
The new Motion Picture Club creates their first short film
The new Motion Picture Club creates their first short film
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Instructor Lisa Davenport assisting students during class.
COD's English as a Second Language program is helping students better connect with the community
COD student putting on his cap and gown to take a picture.
GradFest prepares students for COD's graduation ceremony at Acrisure Arena
Indie pop artist Bratty in front of Chella audience on April 19th.
Indio hosts Chella 2023 with Danny Lux, Lazuli Bones and community support
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Dr. Nava and students after her March 15 CODtalks.
COD honors Women’s History Month with CODTalks guest speaker Dr. Yuridia Nava
Photo courtesy of AP Images. Shirahama Beach located in the Wakayama Prefecture, Japan. The same prefecture that houses CODs connection to the new study abroad class: Wakayama University.
COD offers its first study abroad class in Japan

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *