“The Penguin Lessons” closes out the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival wrapped up its two-week celebration of cinema on Sunday with the last screening, “The Penguin Lessons,” at Palm Springs High School.

“The Penguin Lessons,” directed by Peter Cattaneo, is based on the 2016 book written by Tom Michell. The film tells the true story of a British man who accepts a position as an English teacher at a boarding school in Argentina in 1976. His life changes when he recuses a penguin covered in oil from the beach. The film stars actor and comedian Steve Coogan.

Director Peter Cattaneo was in attendance at the screening, and I had the opportunity to speak with him about his vision for the film and his experience working with real-life penguins.

The Chaparral: What drew you to adapt The Penguin Lessons from the book to the screen?

Peter: “Jeff Pope, the writer, crafted a script with unique qualities. Its a true story filled with unpredictable series of events and that originality really appealed to me.”

The Chaparral: Were there any specific challenges you faced in translating the story’s themes and characters from page to film?

Peter: “Its always hard taking a memoir, we did change the book quite a lot but we had the blessing of the writer, Tom Michell, who loves the movie. When you’re working with a true story in a real book, you have to refine it and make it work. Balancing the political story of Argentina in 1976 with the gentle narrative of a man and a penguin was tricky. We aimed to respect the tragedies and history that happened during that time while conveying a positive message about the human spirit.”

The Chaparral: Since the penguin is real and not CGI, what was it like working with the penguins on set, and did you encounter any unexpected moments that added to the fun?

Peter: “When we made the Penguin Lessons, I knew I wanted to use real penguins to capture the unpredictable and charm that comes with real life animals. We had a great animal handling team, and there were certain scenes where the penguins were trained to do simple tasks like running upstairs, downstairs, and even jumping out of the car. It requires patience and trust in the cast to go with the flow. Steve Coogan led by example for the rest of the cast in embracing those charming, unpredictable moments.”

The Chaparral: What do you think the penguin symbolizes in Steve’s life?

Peter: “The penguin symbolizes hope and communication. Steve’s character is quite shut down, dealing with personal issues and has a close mind. The penguin is a catalyst to bring people together and encourage him to care for the penguin. This process opens his heart, helping him rebuild his life.”

The Chaparral: What visual choices did you make to enhance the film’s emotional impact?

Peter: “We used a lot of close ups of the penguin to create a tonal mixture between the politics of Argentina and the charm of the penguin. The music and shots of the penguin serve to create a narrative spine that holds the whole film together.”

The Penguin Lessons will release in the United Kingdom on April 18, 2025. The US release date hasn’t been announced yet.