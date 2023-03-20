BNP Paribas Open: Carlos Alcaraz & Elena Rybakina Stand Ten Toes Down On Championship Path

Carlos Alcaraz capped off his historically dominant run at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open as Champion. Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. In his six matches at Indian Wells, Alcaraz did not lose a single set. He did so with only 12 aces throughout the tournament and only let his opponents win more than 4 games across his six opponents twice. Alcaraz has since returned as the top-ranked ATP player in the world, overtaking Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz will have a short time to celebrate his victory as he is primed to compete at the Miami Open, where he is slated to play on March 24, 2023, only 5 days after the BNP.

Elena Rybakina became an unlikely champion at Indian Wells. Sabalenka won the Open as the 10th seed after defeating the 2nd seeded Aryna Sabalenka, only days after defeating 1st seed and WTA #1 Iga Swiatek. Rybankina won her championship match in straight sets in a 7-6 tiebreak and 6-4 clincher, along with 7 aces. Much like Alcaraz, Rybakina was dominant throughout the tournament after winning 5 of her six straight-set matches. Rybakina remains ranked as the WTA #7 but is undoubtedly primed for the ascent. Rybakina has an even shorter turnaround; she is scheduled to play at the Miami Open on March 23.

In the doubles tournaments, Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna defeated Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof in 3 sets to become Men’s Doubles Champions. The women’s match also went to 3 sets as Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova defeated Laura Siegemund and Beatriz Haddad Maia to claim the title of doubles champs. The BNP Paribas Open has full match results, statistics and schedules.